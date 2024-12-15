Fantasy Football
Dustin Hopkins headshot

Dustin Hopkins News: Will kick next week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Hopkins will kick next Sunday against the Bengals, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Hopkins, who had been struggling of late, was made inactive for the Browns' Week 15 loss to the Chiefs, with Riley Patterson handling kicking duties in his place. With regard to Hopkins, Stefanski said that the team thought it was best to give the veteran kicker the week off considering his recent rough stretch.

Dustin Hopkins
Cleveland Browns
