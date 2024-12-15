Dustin Hopkins News: Will kick next week
Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Hopkins will kick next Sunday against the Bengals, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.
Hopkins, who had been struggling of late, was made inactive for the Browns' Week 15 loss to the Chiefs, with Riley Patterson handling kicking duties in his place. With regard to Hopkins, Stefanski said that the team thought it was best to give the veteran kicker the week off considering his recent rough stretch.
