Dwight McGlothern Injury: Reverts to IR
McGlothern (undisclosed) reverted to injured reserve with Minnesota on Wednesday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
McGlothern suffered an undisclosed injury at some point this preseason, and he has cleared waivers after being waived/injured Tuesday. The cornerback is now set to miss the entirety of the 2026 campaign while on IR, unless he can reach an injury settlement with the Vikings.
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