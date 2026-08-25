Dwight McGlothern Injury: Waived/injured by Minnesota

The Vikings waived/injured McGlothern (undisclosed) on Tuesday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

McGlothern has appeared in 15 games for the Vikings over two seasons, logging 84 total snaps. The cornerback will likely clear waivers and revert to the team's injured reserve list. If he does revert to IR, McGlothern will miss the entirety of the 2026 regular season unless he is waived with an injury settlement.