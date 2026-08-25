Dwight McGlothern headshot

Dwight McGlothern Injury: Waived/injured by Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

The Vikings waived/injured McGlothern (undisclosed) on Tuesday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

McGlothern has appeared in 15 games for the Vikings over two seasons, logging 84 total snaps. The cornerback will likely clear waivers and revert to the team's injured reserve list. If he does revert to IR, McGlothern will miss the entirety of the 2026 regular season unless he is waived with an injury settlement.

Dwight McGlothern
 Free Agent
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