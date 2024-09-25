Fantasy Football
Dyami Brown: Catches two passes against Bengals

Brown secured both of his targets for 16 yards in Monday's 38-33 win over the Bengals.

Brown continued his underwhelming start to the 2024 season Monday, catching just two passes for the second straight week. After seeing snap shares north of 50 percent in both of the Commanders' first two games, Brown dropped all the way down to 23 percent Monday, trailing Terry McLaurin, Noah Brown and Luke McCaffrey among Washington receivers.

Dyami Brown
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Written By RotoWire Staff