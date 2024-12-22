Dyami Brown Injury: Injures hamstring in Week 16
Brown suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday's game versus the Eagles, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Brown departed late in the fourth quarter with four catches (on five targets) for 56 yards to his name. With Brown on the sideline, the Commanders' remaining healthy members of the receiving corps are Terry McLaurin, Olamide Zaccheaus, Jamison Crowder and Luke McCaffrey.
