Dyami Brown Injury: Listed as DNP on Wednesday
Brown (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate.
Brown was knocked out late in this past Sunday's win against the Eagles due to a hamstring issue, but not before racking up four catches (on five targets) for 56 yards. He'll have a pair of chances to get back on the field this week, with Friday's injury report potentially providing some clarity on his status ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons.
