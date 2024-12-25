Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dyami Brown headshot

Dyami Brown Injury: Listed as DNP on Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 25, 2024 at 2:50pm

Brown (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate.

Brown was knocked out late in this past Sunday's win against the Eagles due to a hamstring issue, but not before racking up four catches (on five targets) for 56 yards. He'll have a pair of chances to get back on the field this week, with Friday's injury report potentially providing some clarity on his status ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Dyami Brown
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now