Dyami Brown headshot

Dyami Brown Injury: No return to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Brown (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday.

Brown was injured Week 16 and missed Week 17, with his absence opening up more playing time for Olamide Zaccheaus, who took full advantage with three TDs over the past two games. It's possible Zaccheaus' emergence will mean a limited role for Brown once he returns, although that wouldn't be anything new after he spent much of the year backing up Noah Brown (IR - kidney). There's also some chance the Commanders get (Noah) Brown back during the playoffs, so there's a narrow path for (Dyami) Brown to occupy a starting role this January.

Dyami Brown
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
