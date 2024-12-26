Dyami Brown Injury: Remains sidelined from practice

Brown (hamstring) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice.

Brown instead was seen on the side during the open part of Thursday's session, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. It's unclear if Brown is in danger of missing Sunday's contest against the Falcons due to the hamstring injury that forced an early exit from a Week 16 matchup versus the Eagles, but the Commanders could make a ruling on that front when they post their final practice report of the week Friday.