Dyami Brown News: Another standout effort Saturday

Brown brought in six of eight targets for 98 yards in the Commanders' 45-31 divisional-round win over the Lions on Saturday night.

Brown was the surprise leader in receptions, receiving yards and targets for the Commanders on the night, while also recording the second-longest catch of the night via a 42-yard grab on the first play of the second quarter. The 2021 third-round pick enjoyed an ascendant regular season and has stepped up his play further since, posting a combined 11-187-1 line on 13 targets over Washington's two postseason victories to date. Brown will look to keep up the productive play against either the Rams or the Eagles in an NFC Championship Game battle on Sunday, Jan. 26.