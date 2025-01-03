Dyami Brown News: Back in for Week 18
Brown (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Brown upgraded to full practice participation Friday to avoid an injury designation after being a non-participant Wednesday and limited Thursday. He's set to return after a one-game absence and figures to reprise a starting role on the outside in Washington's final regular-season action before the playoffs.
