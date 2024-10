Brown caught his lone target for 11 yards in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Ravens.

Brown dropped to 32 percent snap share, fifth most among Washington's wide receivers, after handling 55 percent the week before with Noah Brown inactive due to a groin injury. The Commanders rotate WRs more than most teams, but Brown would probably need multiple injuries in front of him to see more than 2-3 targets per game. Next up is a Week 7 home game against Carolina.