Dyami Brown News: Links back up with Commanders
Brown is signing a one-year contract with the Commanders, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports Friday.
Brown spent his first four seasons in Washington, recording 59 catches for 784 yards and four touchdowns across 63 regular-season games. After posting a 227-yard regular season with the Jaguars in 2025, Brown will rejoin the Commanders, who have a wide open depth chart at wide receiver behind Terry McLaurin.
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