Dyami Brown News: Maintains key role

Brown recorded three receptions on five targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 55-23 loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. He also lost a fumble.

Brown had emerged as a key contributor in the Washington offense during the team's unlikely postseason run. He took a slight step back in Sunday's loss, as he had a mixed performance that included both positives and negatives. Brown accounted for the team's second-longest play from scrimmage with a 24-yard catch, but he also lost a fumble late in the first quarter to set up a Philadelphia touchdown. The Commanders will likely look to add to their pass-catching corps this offseason, though Brown's unexpected emergence is still intriguing heading into the 2025 campaign.