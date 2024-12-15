Dyami Brown News: Nabs three balls Sunday

Brown had three receptions on four targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 20-19 win over the Saints.

Brown continued to serve as the Commanders' No. 2 wideout with Noah Brown (kidney) being placed on injured reserve. The 24-year-old Brown has generated seven receptions for 65 yards in six quarters of action since taking over for his injured namesake. Brown could generate deep-league appeal with his current role in next Sunday's tilt against the Eagles.