Dyami Brown News: Quiet in loss

Brown caught two of three targets for minus-13 yards in Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Steelers.

Brown played just 16 percent of the Commanders offensive snaps Sunday, his lowest snap share of the season. Though his three targets were his most since Week 7, the fourth-year wideout was unable to turn his opportunities into positive production. Buried behind Terry McLaurin, Noah Brown, Luke McCaffrey and Olamide Zaccheaus on the depth chart, Brown remains far off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 11 matchup against the Eagles.