Brown (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest against the Bears.

Brown opened the week with back-to-back limited practices due to an ankle injury, but he was able to log a full session Friday, thereby clearing him for Week 8 action. After going without a catch in the season opener, he has at least one reception in six consecutive games, but the cumulative line of 9-128-1 on 13 targets leaves a lot to be desired.