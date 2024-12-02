Dyami Brown News: Replaces Noah Brown

Brown caught four of five targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 42-19 win over Tennessee, adding one carry for four yards.

Brown picked up extra playing time in the second half after starting wideout Noah Brown left with a rib injury. The added snaps let to a few more targets than usual, and it's possible Dyami Brown will have an expanded role again after a Week 14 bye if Noah Brown isn't ready for Week 15 at New Orleans.