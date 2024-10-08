Dyami Brown News: Scores 41-yard TD

Brown caught both of his targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in a 34-13 win over the Browns on Sunday.

With Noah Brown (groin) inactive, Brown played 55 percent of snaps on offense, up from 22 percent in Week 3 and 25 percent in Week 4. He beat his defender for a 41-yard TD down the sideline shortly before halftime, but the one big play isn't likely to be enough to break free of a timeshare with Olamide Zaccheaus in the event Brown misses another game Week 6 at Baltimore.