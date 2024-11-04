Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Dyami Brown headshot

Dyami Brown News: Targeted once

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Brown caught his lone target for a 24-yard gain in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Giants.

Brown, Olamide Zaccheaus and Luke McCaffrey have been rotating snaps behind No. 1 receiver Terry McLaurin and No. 2 receiver Noah Brown. This was the fourth straight game in which Dyami Brown caught exactly one pass, and he's now up to eight consecutive weeks with either one or two receptions. There's not much reason to expect more than that Week 10 against Pittsburgh, considering the team's other wide receivers mostly have been playing well.

Dyami Brown
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now