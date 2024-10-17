Dylan Cook Injury: Designated to return from IR

Cook (undisclosed) was designated to return from injured reserve Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official website reports.

Cook had his 21-day practice window open Thursday, allowing him to return to the field after missing the first six weeks of action while on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. The team will have to add him to the 53-man roster before the end of the 21 days, otherwise Cook will revert to IR for the remainder of the season.