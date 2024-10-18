Fantasy Football
Dylan Cook Injury: Won't play Week 7

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 18, 2024 at 7:12pm

Cook (foot) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Cook began the season on injured reserve, but he returned to the field Thursday after his 21-day practice window opened. He was a full participant in Friday's practice, but the Steelers have opted to take the cautious approach and keep him out of Sunday's contest. Barring any setbacks, Cook should be able to return for Week 8 against the Giants on Oct. 28.

Dylan Cook
Pittsburgh Steelers
