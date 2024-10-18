Dylan Cook Injury: Won't play Week 7

Cook (foot) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Cook began the season on injured reserve, but he returned to the field Thursday after his 21-day practice window opened. He was a full participant in Friday's practice, but the Steelers have opted to take the cautious approach and keep him out of Sunday's contest. Barring any setbacks, Cook should be able to return for Week 8 against the Giants on Oct. 28.