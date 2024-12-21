Dylan Drummond News: Elevated for Week 16

The Falcons elevated Drummond from the practice squad Saturday.

Drummond's elevation coupled with Chris Blair's signing to the 53-man roster would seem to indicate KhaDarel Hodge (ribs) is on the wrong side of the questionable tag ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants. Drummond appeared in one game for the Lions last season, playing five snaps on offense and another three on special teams. He's yet to see action in 2024 and is still looking for his first NFL target.