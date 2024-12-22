Dylan Drummond News: Inactive for Week 16
Drummond (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Drummond was elevated from the Falcons' practice squad Saturday for the first time this season. However, he will not suit up Sunday due to KhaDarel Hodge (ribs) being cleared to play. Drummond's next opportunity to be elevated to the active roster will be for Week 17 against the Commanders on Sunday, Dec. 29.
