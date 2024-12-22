Fantasy Football
Dylan Drummond News: Inactive for Week 16

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Drummond (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Drummond was elevated from the Falcons' practice squad Saturday for the first time this season. However, he will not suit up Sunday due to KhaDarel Hodge (ribs) being cleared to play. Drummond's next opportunity to be elevated to the active roster will be for Week 17 against the Commanders on Sunday, Dec. 29.

