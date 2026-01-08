Prior to his 2025 campaign with the Falcons, Drummond had appeared in just one NFL game with the Lions in 2023. He logged a career-high 121 offensive snaps and played a depth role in Atlanta's receiving corps, averaging 6.0 yards per reception. The Eastern Michigan product also showed value as a return man late in the season, recording 85 kick return yards across the Falcons' last two regular-season contests. Drummond is under contract through the 2026 season, so he'll likely maintain a similar role next year.