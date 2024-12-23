Fantasy Football
Dylan Drummond News: Reverts to practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 23, 2024 at 6:47pm

Drummond reverted to the Falcons' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

The second-year wide receiver was inactive for Sunday's blowout win over the Giants with wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (ribs) being cleared to play ahead of the matchup. Drummond's elevation status should now be contingent on Atlanta's receiving corps health as the team takes on the Commanders in Week 17.

