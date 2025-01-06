Dylan Drummond News: Staying in Atlanta

Drummond signed a reserve/future contract with the Falcons on Monday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

Drummond spent his 2024 campaign with the Falcons' practice squad after failing to make the active roster in late August. He was elevated to the active roster ahead of Atlanta's Week 16 win over the Giants but was a healthy scratch on game day. Expect Drummond to compete for a depth spot in the Falcons' wide receiver corps this offseason.