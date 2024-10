Horton (illness) was activated from the reserve/non-football illness list Saturday.

Horton is expected to play Sunday against the Bills, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, who suggests the TCU product will be rotating in behind Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter in Week 5. The 24-year-old's return comes after he was diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin's lymphoma last November, while he's been in remission since some point this past summer.