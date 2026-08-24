Dylan Horton headshot

Dylan Horton Injury: Tears Achilles in practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 25, 2026 at 8:49am

Horton suffered a torn Achilles in Monday's practice, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The defensive end fell while rushing the quarterback during team drills and had to be helped off the field by trainers. Horton played on 243 defensive snaps and 251 special-teams snaps across 16 regular-season games last year, and he had been on track to make the final 53-man roster.

Dylan Horton
Houston Texans
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