Dylan Horton Injury: Tears Achilles in practice
Horton suffered a torn Achilles in Monday's practice, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The defensive end fell while rushing the quarterback during team drills and had to be helped off the field by trainers. Horton played on 243 defensive snaps and 251 special-teams snaps across 16 regular-season games last year, and he had been on track to make the final 53-man roster.
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