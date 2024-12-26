Fantasy Football
Dylan Laube headshot

Dylan Laube Injury: No practice Thursday due to illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 26, 2024

Laube (illness) was a non-participant in practice Thursday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Laube wasn't listed on Las Vegas' injury report Wednesday, but an illness prevented him from participating in the team's second practice of the week. It's not clear at this point if the rookie running back is at risk of missing Sunday's contest against New Orleans. Laube has logged just one snap on offense this season, but he's been contributing as a kick returner since Week 12.

