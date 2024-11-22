Fantasy Football
Dylan Laube

Dylan Laube News: Big chance with two RBs doubtful

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 22, 2024 at 1:45pm

Laube's set for a larger role Sunday against the Broncos, as Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports that both Alexander Mattison (ankle) and Zamir White (quad) will be listed as doubtful.

Laube fumbled on his only previous carry this season, but coach Antonio Pierce remains supportive of the 2024 sixth-round draft pick. According to Tafur, Laube and Sincere McCormick would back up Ameer Abdullah if Mattison and White both sit. McCormick would first have to be elevated from the practice squad, where the Raiders also have Chris Collier.

Dylan Laube
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
