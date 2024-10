Laube (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Laube has played in the Raiders' last three games, but he lost a fumble on his first NFL rushing attempt in Week 6 against the Steelers. His next chance at suiting up will be Week 8 against the Chiefs on Oct. 27. The Raiders will go with a three-man backfield of Zamir White, Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah for Sunday's contest.