Dylan Laube News: Loses fumble on first NFL carry

Laube lost a fumble on his only carry in Sunday's 32-13 loss to the Steelers.

The first offensive snap and rushing attempt of Laube's young NFL career resulted in a fumble, as the sixth-round rookie had the ball punched out of his arms by Steelers All-Pro T.J. Watt late in the second quarter. Laube didn't see the field on offense for the remainder of the contest, and with fellow running back Zamir White (groin) possibly returning against the Rams in Week 7, Laube could remain limited to a special teams role.