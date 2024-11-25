Fantasy Football
Dylan Leonard headshot

Dylan Leonard News: Gets look from Indianapolis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Leonard (hamstring) had a tryout with the Colts on Monday, Howard Balzer of USA Today reports.

Leonard signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in May, but he reached an injury settlement with Denver in June after suffering a hamstring injury during offseason training. The rookie out of Georgia Tech is looking to catch on with a team in need of tight end depth.

