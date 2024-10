Parham (Achilles) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Broncos, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Parham upgraded to limited participation Friday after logging back-to-back DNPs on Wednesday and Thursday, so it appears he could be trending towards playing in Sunday's divisional matchup. If the Memphis product can't play through his Achilles issue, expect Jordan Meredith to serve as Las Vegas' top right guard.