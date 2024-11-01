Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Dylan Parham headshot

Dylan Parham Injury: Questionable for Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Parham (foot) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Bengals, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Parham logged three limited practices this week, opening the door for him to make his return to the field after a two-week absence with a foot injury. If he's ultimately ruled out again in Week 9, Jordan Meredith will likely draw another start at right guard versus Cincinnati.

Dylan Parham
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now