Dylan Parham Injury: Questionable for Week 9
Parham (foot) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Bengals, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Parham logged three limited practices this week, opening the door for him to make his return to the field after a two-week absence with a foot injury. If he's ultimately ruled out again in Week 9, Jordan Meredith will likely draw another start at right guard versus Cincinnati.
