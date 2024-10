Parham (foot) did not practice Friday and has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against Kansas City, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Parham will miss a second straight game due to a foot injury he sustained during the Raiders' Week 6 loss to the Steelers, and he has been unable to practice since the injury. Jordan Meredith started at right guard in Week 7 against the Rams, and he figures to do so again Sunday.