Dylan Parham headshot

Dylan Parham Injury: Won't play vs. Rams

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 18, 2024

Parham (foot) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

Parham suffered a foot injury in Week 6 against the Steelers, and it has been severe enough for him to miss all three practices this week. The 2022 third-round pick will work towards being available for Week 8 against the Chiefs. Jordan Meredith filled in at right guard following Parham's exit in Week 6, while the former appears to be the top candidate to start at right guard Sunday. However, head coach Antonio Pierce also mentioned Delmar Glaze and Jackson Powers-Johnson as other options to start at right guard.

Dylan Parham
Las Vegas Raiders
