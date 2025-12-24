The Browns will release their first Week 17 practice report later Wednesday, when it will be known whether Sampson was a limited or full participant. Sampson was unable to practice in any fashion last week before sitting out this past Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Bills, but if the rookie running back is able to move past the hand injury this week, he could be primed to handle a lead role out of the Cleveland backfield. Quinshon Judkins (ankle\/fibula) underwent season-ending surgery and was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, leaving Sampson, Trayveon Williams and Raheim Sanders as the available backs on Cleveland's 53-man roster.