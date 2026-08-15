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Dylan Sampson News: Makes impact as receiver Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Sampson carried the ball four times for six yards and caught both his targets for 43 yards in Saturday's 34-10 preseason loss to the Bears.

The second-year running back ended up leading Cleveland in receiving yards on the day, with his 43-yard reception from Deshaun Watson in the second quarter setting up the team's only TD. Sampson is firmly behind Quinshon Judkins on the backfield depth chart, but the 2025 fourth-round pick should still have a role on passing downs after posting a 33-271-2 line on 40 targets over 15 regular-season games as a rookie.

Dylan Sampson
Cleveland Browns
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