Dylan Sampson News: Makes impact as receiver Saturday
Sampson carried the ball four times for six yards and caught both his targets for 43 yards in Saturday's 34-10 preseason loss to the Bears.
The second-year running back ended up leading Cleveland in receiving yards on the day, with his 43-yard reception from Deshaun Watson in the second quarter setting up the team's only TD. Sampson is firmly behind Quinshon Judkins on the backfield depth chart, but the 2025 fourth-round pick should still have a role on passing downs after posting a 33-271-2 line on 40 targets over 15 regular-season games as a rookie.
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