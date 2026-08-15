Dylan Sampson News: Makes impact as receiver Saturday

Sampson carried the ball four times for six yards and caught both his targets for 43 yards in Saturday's 34-10 preseason loss to the Bears.

The second-year running back ended up leading Cleveland in receiving yards on the day, with his 43-yard reception from Deshaun Watson in the second quarter setting up the team's only TD. Sampson is firmly behind Quinshon Judkins on the backfield depth chart, but the 2025 fourth-round pick should still have a role on passing downs after posting a 33-271-2 line on 40 targets over 15 regular-season games as a rookie.