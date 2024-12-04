Fantasy Football
Dyontae Johnson Injury: Gets green light to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 4, 2024 at 10:11am

The Giants designated Johnson (ankle) for return to practice from their injured reserve list Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Johnson has been on injured reserve since the preseason with an ankle issue, but it now looks like he could be in line to suit up again soon. The Giants will have 21 days during which they can officially activate Johnson before they'd be required to put him back on injured reserve for the rest of the year.

