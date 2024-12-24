Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dyontae Johnson headshot

Dyontae Johnson News: Activated off IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 24, 2024

The Giants activated Johnson (ankle) off injured reserve Tuesday, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.

Johnson has been sidelined since the preseason due to an ankle injury but is now closer to returning to the field. He will have a chance to make his regular-season debut during the team's Week 17 matchup versus the Colts where the 24-year-old could see playing time on both defense and special teams.

Dyontae Johnson
New York Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now