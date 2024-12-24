Dyontae Johnson News: Activated off IR
The Giants activated Johnson (ankle) off injured reserve Tuesday, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.
Johnson has been sidelined since the preseason due to an ankle injury but is now closer to returning to the field. He will have a chance to make his regular-season debut during the team's Week 17 matchup versus the Colts where the 24-year-old could see playing time on both defense and special teams.
