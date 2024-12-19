Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Easton Stick headshot

Easton Stick News: Emergency QB again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Stick (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Broncos.

The quarterback can only enter the contest if starter Justin Herbert and backup Taylor Heinicke get injured, sick or ejected. Herbert played through ankle and thigh issues in last week's 40-17 loss to the Buccaneers, but he did not enter Thursday night with an injury designation. Stick has yet to appear in a game this season.

Easton Stick
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now