Easton Stick News: Emergency QB again
Stick (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Broncos.
The quarterback can only enter the contest if starter Justin Herbert and backup Taylor Heinicke get injured, sick or ejected. Herbert played through ankle and thigh issues in last week's 40-17 loss to the Buccaneers, but he did not enter Thursday night with an injury designation. Stick has yet to appear in a game this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now