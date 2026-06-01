Easton Stick News: Finds a new team

Stick signed with the Colts on Monday.

The quarterback spent the 2025 campaign in Atlanta, rising from the practice squad following Michael Penix Jr.'s late-season knee injury, though Stick never appeared in a regular-season game. He last saw action in 2023 with the Chargers, when he played in five games and finished with 1,129 yards and three touchdowns against one interception. The fifth-round pick of the Chargers in 2019 is likely competing for a backup role again, this time behind Indianapolis' projected starter, Daniel Jones (Achilles).