Easton Stick headshot

Easton Stick News: Will be emergency QB on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 11, 2025 at 12:17pm

Stick (coach's decision) is inactive and serving as the Chargers' emergency third quarterback for Saturday's wild-card matchup against Houston.

Stick was frequently Los Angeles' emergency third QB on gamedays during the regular season, and he'll serve in that role in the opening contest of the playoffs Saturday. The veteran signal-caller can only enter against the Texans if both Justin Herbert and Taylor Heinicke are unable to play due to injury, illness, or ejection.

Easton Stick
Los Angeles Chargers
