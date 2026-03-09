Ed Ingram headshot

Ed Ingram News: Re-signs with Texans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Ingram re-signed with Houston on a three-year $37.5 million contract Monday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Ingram had been slated to hit free agency, but the veteran guard will instead stick with the Texans on a new multi-year deal. The 27-year-old will provide Houston's O-line with some form of stability after the team traded away both Tytus Howard and Juice Scruggs earlier in March. The Texans initially acquired Ingram via a trade with Minnesota during the 2025 offseason.

Ed Ingram
Houston Texans
