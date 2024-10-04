Ed Oliver Injury: Ruled out for Week 5

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Oliver (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.comreports.

Oliver popped up on the injury report Thursday as a limited participant, so it looks like he injured his hamstring in practice and will be forced to miss at least one game as a result. Until Oliver is cleared to retake the field, rookie third-round pick DeWayne Carter will stand to handle an expanded role on defense.