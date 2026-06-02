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Ed Oliver News: Back in pads for OTAs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Oliver (knee) is participating in the Bills' OTAs, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Back in January, Oliver left Buffalo's loss at Denver in the divisional round early with a knee injury, but the issue does not seem to be bothering him any longer. He projects to start on the Bills' defensive line in 2026 as long as he's available, and he'll be looking to bounce back from a season which saw him appear in just four games as he dealt with biceps and meniscus injuries.

Ed Oliver
Buffalo Bills
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