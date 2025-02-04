Ed Oliver News: Regresses in 2024

Oliver recorded 29 total tackles (14 solo), including 3.0 sacks, and three forced fumbles over 14 regular-season games in 2024.

The 27-year-old from Houston appeared poised to be one of the NFL's most productive defensive linemen after posting 51 total tackles, including 9.5 sacks, across 16 regular-season games in 2023. However, he regressed to his past production in 2024, recording fewer tackles, sacks and passes defended. Despite the dip in production, Oliver still led Buffalo's defense with three forced fumbles and ranked fourth on the team in sacks. Following the 2023 season, he signed a four-year, $68 million deal to remain with the Bills. As a result, Oliver is likely to stay Buffalo's top interior defensive lineman in 2025.