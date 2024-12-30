Ed Oliver News: Strips Wilson, sacks Rodgers in win

Oliver tallied four tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one forced fumble during the Bills' 40-14 win over the Jets on Sunday.

Both of Oliver's big plays came late in the third quarter of Sunday's blowout. Matt Milano pounced on a fumble that was caused by Oliver stripping the ball out of Garrett Wilson's hands, and that turnover led to a 14-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen to rookie Keon Coleman three plays later. Oliver then got to Aaron Rodgers for a 12-yard sack on the final play of the third quarter, and the Bills opted to pull their starters for the fourth quarter. Oliver is now up to 3.0 sacks through 14 regular-season games, 2.0 of which have come over his last three games.