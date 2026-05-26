Eddie Goldman News: Works out with Giants

Goldman (concussion) worked out for the Giants on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 32-year-old missed the Commanders' final three games last season due to a concussion, but it now appears he's cleared protocol. Goldman appeared in 13 contests in 2025, recording 26 total tackles across 319 defensive snaps. If Tuesday's workout with the Giants goes well, Goldman could operate as one of the team's top rotational interior defensive linemen in 2026.